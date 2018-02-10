Beach Wear for your Winter Getaway

Are you ready to escape the cold and head off on a warm winter getaway? If you’ll be enjoying the sand and surf at some point this season we have some fresh beachwear and accessories you’re sure to swoon over. Kaftans’, rompers, beach bags are more to ensure you look fabulous as you frolic in the sun. And don’t forget to pack the sunscreen!

Beach Bazaar Straw Bag by Rip Curl

You’re long overdue to refresh that old straw bag from last summer. This beach bazaar is perfect for poolside or on the beach that’s spacious enough to hold everything from magazines and books, to sunscreen, a towel and water.





Kara Fringed Midi Kaftan by Melissa Odabash

Add a little pop to your bathing suit cover up with this gorgeous Kara Belted Fringe Kaftan in Dusty Rose Terracotta. Sumptuous material and a delightful embroidered geometric design with fringed detailing gives you the ideal silhouette while you strut in the sun. It also features an elegant belt wrap making this the perfect ensemble for a casual poolside lunch.





Alida Espadrille Platform Wedge by Marc Fisher LTD

Give your flip flops an upgrade to these delightful platform wedges with an artfully-braided wrap around the platform wedge. All eyes will be on you with the eye-catching ankle-strap in a buttery soft suede.





Neo Halter One-Piece Swimsuit by Pain de Sucre

A classy halter neck with a little bit of sass. Gathered at the chest to offer neck support. A fabulous staple that combines femininity, originality and a flattering fit. You’ll enjoy it for years to come.





Nassau White Floral Print Wide-Leg Pants by Lulus

Lightweight and flowy these pants are designed in a delightful tropical floral print, perfect for cooler evenings on the beach you’ll be looking stunning in these breezy wide-leg pants.