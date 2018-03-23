BEAUTY & YOUTH x Eizin Suzuki Partner for a New Spring Capsule

BEAUTY & YOUTH have teamed up with Japanese artist Hideto Suzuki and his Eizin imprint for a special Spring collection of soft shirts and long sleeves. Having both commercial and gallery success, Suzuki’s artwork is recognized by the use of bold colors along with his choice of subject nature — often depicting scenes of vacation in the United States. His artwork even inspired “Green Hill Zone” from Sonic the Hedgehog.

The capsule features two T-shirts, a long sleeve tee, and two button-up shirts — all with featured artwork printed on the back. Priced at ¥7,000, ¥9,000, and ¥14,000 JPY (approximately $65, $85, and $130 USD).

The capsule collection will go sale at BEAUTY & YOUTH Shibuya from March 24 to April 6.