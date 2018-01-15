The Best Lotions and Body Butters to Get You Through Winter

The downside to sweater weather? Brisk winds that cause wilted-looking skin. Unlike summer complexions, winter means working even harder for that all-natural glow than you did in the fall. The ideal winter body lotion can hydrate the driest skin, soothe the most flaked, and mend the most cracked. It shouldn’t be a lot to ask, but you’d be surprised.

We’ve rounded up the most essential serums and creams to make this season’s transition that much smoother — from creams and lotions to body butters. Here are the ones worth stocking up on before the next bitter cyclone comes through.

S.W. Basics Raw Shea Butter

Shea butter is the ideal ingredient to treat dry skin. It seals in water to keep you hydrated. So, this raw, organic, and incredibly concentrated version is a dream. It’s not heavy, moves smoothly across your skin, and makes your skin unbelievably soft right away.





Burt’s Bee’s Sensitive Daily Moisturizing Cream

If your skin is hyper sensitive, this moisturize is proven to keep your skin hydrated all day without causing redness or irritation. It’s made with a soft cotton extract that sustains moisture and help shield skin from potential irritants such as harsh soaps or facial cleansers. Perfect for everyday use when out in the cold.





Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk and Honey Whipped Body Butter

Highly recommended for those who want a body butter that melts right into your skin and smells like dessert. It’s similar to the popular original Creme de Corps, but this whipped butter is formulated with winter-friendly ingredients like shea butter and jojoba oil to keep your skin soft and supple and to protect against dehydration.





First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

This Sephora favorite looks like super thick whipped cream, but feels dense and hydrating as soon as it hits the skin. Packed with a lot of good stuff like colloidal oatmeal (itch and irritation relief), shea butter, and allantoin to calm and soothe, making it especially good for anyone who deals with dry or sensitive skin, or conditions like psoriasis or eczema.





Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

A great moisturizer, especially for those who have oily skin with acne this would be a better choice over the lotion one. It’s light, non-greasy and the texture feels good on face and skin. It’s also an easy to find product at all your local CVS’s, Duane Reade’s and Walmarts.