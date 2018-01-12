Bushwick Premiere Event Space to go ‘Concrete Jungle’ on Saturday

3RD ETHOS, Bushwick’s newest art gallery and event space, kicks off 2018 with its first group show “Run through the Jungle” opening this Saturday 1/13. Curated by local artist Lucky, the show features a collection of imaginative artworks from talented artists such as JCorp, Mad Vaillan, OuterSource, Kafka Is Famous, Okanomasato, and many more.

DJ Rudemovemets, one third of Brooklyn’s DJ Collective – Omni Assembly, will be on the decks playing records ranging from funk, soul, and hip-hop.

Kicking off at 6pm, come and celebrate Bushwick’s to be haven for art, fashion, music and everything in between at 3RD ETHOS Gallery.

ABOUT 3RD ETHOS

CREATIVE | COLLECTIVE | SPACE

3RD: ‘3rd’ is inspired by the idea of The Third Place- the first place being your home, the second place being your work and the third being your social environment; where you go to socialize, network and connect with your community.

ETHOS: ‘Ethos’ is defined as the “character or spirit of a culture or community as manifested in its beliefs and aspirations.”

3RD ETHOS: Manifests as our Third Centering, the first being your home, the second being work and the third where we socialize and connect with our friends and community. It’s where we go to be inspired, share and exchange our creative visions. Through music, art, fashion, designs and everything in between- 3rd Ethos offers itself as a welcoming, multifaceted space for creativity to FLOW.

Run Through the Jungle @ 3RD ETHOS Gallery

154 Knickerbocker Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Saturday, January 13 2018

6:00PM – 10:00PM

Facebook | Instagram