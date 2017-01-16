Can’t Give Up Sugar? Here’s Some Help

5 Simple Sugar Alternatives from Health Hacks with Thomas DeLauer is an inside look at 5 great substitutes that can replace sugar to improve your diet and offer multiple health benefits.

Find out how you can use substitutes like raw honey, dolceti, coconut sugar, agave nectar and dates to lower blood sugar, reduce allergies, boost electrolytes, repair muscles, enhance digestion and even refuel the liver!

Join Celebrity Trainer & Organic Foods Expert, Thomas DeLauer to learn how you can make some simple dietary changes to stay healthy, become better-informed and remain on track toward your health and fitness goals.