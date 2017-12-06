Cargo Adds a Nail Polish Kit to the ‘Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi’ Collection

Cargo Cosmetics is excited to announce their first ever nail polish kit with shade names inspired by the new Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi film debuting in U.S. theaters on December 15th.

The limited edition 4-piece kit of ultra luxurious nail lacquers offers a quick-drying, high gloss, chip resistant formula that is formaldehyde free.

Inspired by the fierce division between the light and dark sides of the force, the polish delivers opaque coverage in just one to two coats. The colors offer a mix of richly pigmented, high shine lacquers and metallic chrome and shimmer finishes.

SHADES: Restore the Republic (Silver Shimmer), Praetorian Guard (True Red), The Force (Cobalt Blue), and Rule the Galaxy (Metallic Gold). The 4-piece kit retails for $22.

Cargo’s Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi Collection also includes:

CARGO X STAR WARS EYE SHADOW PALETTE -THE LIGHT SIDE

Awaken the light side of the force with this palette inspired by the wisdom of the Jedi! The 8 shades are a mix of every day neutrals specially chosen to help you resist the darkness. Eye shadows are arranged in 2 quads and 4 duos of expertly coordinated shades to achieve a variety of looks.

CARGO X STAR WARS EYE SHADOW PALETTE -THE DARK SIDE

Unleash your inner power with this palette inspired by the seductive nature of the dark side! The 8 shades build to a deep smoky look powerful enough to tempt anyone over to the dark side. Eye shadows are arranged in 2 quads and 4 duos of expertly coordinated shades to achieve a variety of looks.

CARGO X STAR WARS THE RESISTANCE MASCARA – LENGTHENING

Restore the Republic and perfect lashes! This lengthening mascara contains coconut oil and special lifting polymers to ensure your lashes are as bold as the resistance.

CARGO X STAR WARS THE FIRST ORDER MASCARA – VOLUMIZING

Remove all disorder from your lashes with this first-order worthy mascara! The high-performance, intense black mascara creates gorgeous lashes that look thicker and multi-dimensional in one stroke so you will be ready to rule the galaxy.

CARGO X STAR WARS COLLECTIBLE MIRRORS

Limited-Edition, collectible compact mirrors featuring the films top characters.

– General Leia Organa, one of the greatest leaders and most memorable characters in the Star Wars galaxy.

– Captain Phasma, the commander of the first order’s legions of stormtroopers.

– Rey, the scavenger turned hero embracing the power of the force.

– BB-8, the loyal astromech driod forever aiding the resistance.

Check out the full Cargo x Star Wars collection here! The new launches inspired by the movie are a limited supply, so go at lightspeed. May the force be with you!