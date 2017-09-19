Cargo Cosmetics Announces Star Wars: The Last Jedi Makeup Collection

Each season, Cargo Cosmetics journeys to a different destination as a nod to the free spirit of the independent traveler. For Fall/Holiday 2017, the beauty brand will embark on an intergalactic voyage transporting consumers to a galaxy far, far away.

Cargo Cosmetics has just announced the launch of a limited edition Star Wars: The Last Jedi makeup collection via Instagram and Twitter posts published earlier today.

This collaboration with Disney has given our team an opportunity to really showcase our creativity,” says Brian Robinson, President of Cargo Cosmetics. “Cargo is regularly used on the sets of hit Hollywood films so developing a line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just further reinforces our brand’s identity. We are truly excited to be able to offer the Cargo customer this exclusive capsule collection in addition to the regularly planned Fall/Holiday launches.”

The Fall/Holiday 2017 capsule collection will debut in over 1,100 Kohl’s department stores in October 2017. The highly anticipated capsule collection will be supported by a robust digital campaign, public relations efforts and social media promotion.

