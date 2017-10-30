Casual Sneakers for Professional Encounters

For decades sneakers have been largely accepted as every-and-any day footwear…even for work. But let’s be realistic – making sneakers feel office-appropriate is easier said than done. Especially for the colorful fashionista that’s far from boring. And because not all office dress codes are created equal, finding a pair that you don’t have to switch out of post-commute might feel impossible.

But don’t fret. At the moment there’s an endless selection of casual sneaks to choose from that are anything but dull! Whether you fancy bold colors, or satin materials, slip-ons or Velcro, we’ve rounded up some of the best options that will qualify for weekday-through-weekend use.

From classic footwear brands like Adidas and Puma to contemporary labels like Vince and Veja, there are plenty of options out right now that will motivate you want to toss-out your plain white low-tops. Refresh your closet with oh-so cute and comfortable sneaks that are professionally easygoing and don’t call wild attention to themselves.

Hill Low Fantasy Camo Sneakers by D.A.T.E







Warren Satin Slip-Ons by Vince







CAMDEN3 by Tretorn







Superstar Casual Shoes by Adidas







Basket Heart Patent Sneakers by Puma







Monterey Wintertide Sneakers by SeaVees







Braindead Old Skool LX from Vault by Vans







3 Lock in Extra White Neon by Veja







Clean 90 leather sneakers by Axel Arigato







Beem Hi Denim by Y.R.U.