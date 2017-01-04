CES 2017 Preview

The largest tech conference in the world is about to start, running from January 5th – 8th in Las Vegas.

CES 2017 promises largest, most diverse event experience in the show’s 50 year history

To celebrate 50 years, CES 2017 is poised to be bigger, bolder and more varied than ever before. With a record-breaking footprint of more than 2.6 million net square feet of exhibits, CES 2017 will feature new marketplaces, more than 850 first-time exhibitors, seven keynote addresses, expanded conference programming, additional SuperSessions and enhanced show floor services. With three main venue locations in Tech East, Tech West and Tech South and more than 24 product categories showcasing the hottest tech trends, expect to experience a whole lot of “whoa-ments” at CES 2017.