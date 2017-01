Chamila Introduces New “Petites” Collection

Chamilia, a Swarovski Company, announced the introduction of its new Petites Collection includes neck chains and earrings that embody the customizable sentiment messaging signature to the brand. The entire Chamilia line is made from sterling silver or 14 karat gold and features genuine Swarovski Crystals and Swarovski Zirconia. The brand follows strict Swarovski Group guidelines for quality and aesthetic standards.

The new Petites Collection from Chamilia includes 22 tiny charms in adorable shapes, six complementary earrings, 26 initial charms and a selection of sterling silver neck chains to hold them. Together they form a tiny treasure for any jewel box.

New sterling silver charms in the Petites Collection include:

Chamilia Petite Pavé Heart Charm— heart silhouette hanging from a beaded bail. The heart is completely pavéd in Swarovski Crystals. The charm is available in Jet Hematite Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.), Rose Gold Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.) or Clear Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Point Charm— elongated diamond silhouette hanging from a beaded bail in a Bright Sterling Silver finish (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Quill Charm— quill silhouette and is available in an Oxydized Sterling Silver finish (MSRP $25 U.S.) or with Jet Hematite Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.), Rose Gold Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.) or Clear Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Butterfly Charm— butterfly silhouette with Clear Swarovski Crystals, hanging from a beaded bail (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Tiara Charm— tiara silhouette hanging from a beaded bail in a Bright Sterling Silver finish (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Star Charm— star silhouette with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals, hanging from a beaded bail (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Cross Charm—T open-looped cross available in Bright Sterling Silver finish (MSRP $25 U.S.), 14 karat yellow gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $25 U.S.) or 14 karat rose gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Pavé Cushion Charm— cushion silhouette pavéd with Rose Gold Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.) or Metallic Sunshine Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Millegrain Star Charm— four-pointed star edged in Chamilia’s signature millegrain detailing. The charm is available in a Sterling Silver Satin finish (MSRP $25 U.S.), 14 karat yellow gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $25 U.S.) or 14 karat rose gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $25 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Wing Charm— wing silhouette with Clear Swarovski Crystals, hanging from a beaded bail (MSRP $25 U.S.).

New Petite Charms in the “Initials” category are available in all 26 letters of the alphabet in hand-polished Bright Sterling Silver (MSRP $25 U.S.).

New earrings in the Petites Collection include:

Chamilia Petite Heart Stud Earrings— heart silhouette on a sterling silver post. The heart is completely pavéd in Swarovski Crystals. The charm is available in Jet Hematite Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $50 U.S.), Rose Gold Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $50 U.S.) or Clear Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $50 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Star Stud Earrings— star silhouette on a sterling silver post. The star is pavéd with Golden Shadow Swarovski Crystals (MSRP $50 U.S.).

Chamilia Petite Millegrain Star Stud Earrings— four-pointed star edged in Chamilia’s signature millegrain detailing. The earrings are available in 14 karat yellow gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $50 U.S.) or 14 karat rose gold electroplating over sterling silver (MSRP $50 U.S.).

The Chamilia Petites Collection fit all Chamilia charm bracelets. The collection will be available at retail on April 7, 2017, and will be sold at select Chamilia retail partners worldwide and on the Chamilia website.