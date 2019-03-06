CITIZEN Watch Unveils Official Captain Marvel Timepieces

For the occasion, Citizen welcomed its Marvel ambassador, Josh Peck, to unveil three new Captain Marvel timepieces. Peck unveiled the brand’s inaugural Marvel Collection at Comic Con New York in 2018. Together with Peck, Citizen celebrated the official e-commerce availability of the entire collection, which are the first light powered and eco-friendly timepieces featuring the iconic Marvel Studios’ characters.

The novelty Captain Marvel assortment offers three distinct designs reminiscent of Captain Marvel’s iconic suit, featuring star detailing and gold piping.

One model is presented with a silver dial and navy silicone strap embellished with gold and red accents on the hand and markers. Complete with the Captain Marvel emblem on the dial, the timepiece is available for $275.

Another model is presented with a rich navy dial featuring a transparent star print pattern and Captain Marvel’s classic gold logo star in the center. Featured on a gold-tone mesh bracelet, this timepiece is available for $350.

The third model is offered on a stainless-steel bracelet with navy dial and the iconic gold logo star detailing for $350 as well. All timepieces are finished with the bold Captain Marvel logo on the case back.

Fans were invited to tune into Marvel’s social media channels to countdown to premiere time, courtesy of Citizen. The brand could also be found on Marvel Studios’ official red-carpet livestream via www.marvel.com.

Leading up to the premiere, Citizen lent its support to non-profit organization, We Have Stories, and their ‘Captain Marvel Challenge,’ a program aiming to send a few young ladies to the March 8th theatre premiere of Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel. To lend your support, visit: www.gofundme.com/CaptainMarvel.

To discover more about Citizen and its ongoing collaboration with Marvel, continue to follow the brand as they activate in upcoming movie premieres, comic related events, through comic book advertisements, and custom Marvel digital integrations on www.citizenwatch.com.