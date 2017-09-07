Civil Fashion For The Free Spirited Soul

Civil clothing is made for the urban fashionista that’s traveled the world but knows her roots. That’s confident and outfits herself in edgy apparel that celebrates her difference and individuality, and culture that’s embedded in the fashion, music and art that defines her life. If your closet is filled with versatility; pieces that are casual, edgy, sophisticated, and even basic you’ll want to add these must-haves to your wardrobe.

The Baddies Denim Jacket



The Slay All Day Cropped Pullover Hoodie



The In Flames Track Pants



The Slay All Day Core Strapback Hat



Denim jackets never go out of style and the Baddies Denim Jacket is utterly cool in a light washed denim and totally unique with splattered patches. Wear it over the Slay All Day Pullover Hoodie in red. Perfect for keeping comfy and looking fresh from day to night. Complete the outfit and be totally fierce with the matching In Flames Track Pants, with a fitted elastic waist that contours to any figure and fresh flame design down the front.

Even Queen Bee’s have their bad hair days and rocking the Slay All Day Strapback hat, you’ll be keeping your hair in check while still showing off your carefree and dynamic attitude.

