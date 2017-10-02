‘Classy Brand’ Fashion for Sophisticated Rebels

With a motto like ‘Don’t act… BE f*cking CLAS$Y’ we were interested to see if the LA based Classy Brand could put its money where its mouth is. Or, in this case back up a confident attitude with stylish street-wear. We found that their collection of men and women’s apparel not only wonderfully combined artistic expression with quality and comfort, but each piece also exudes elements of sophistication and etiquette with a rebellious edge.

Get into the Classy Brand state-of-mind with some of our favorites from the line below.

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Once you put them on, you’ll never want to take them off. Their selection of M/W crew- fleece pullovers are all custom washed to feel buttery soft and cozy. With the cold weather on the rise, these make excellent additions to your closet that also showcase your confident attitude.





Hats & Beanies

So fresh, girls and dudes will go reaching for these beanies and caps even on their best hair days. The Suck It bucket even has a reversible added bonus. On nights out with friends, rock the all over print that’ll catch both eyes and compliments. On more casual days wear it reversed in all black, with the Classy Brand logo in the center.





Death Valley Souvenir Bomber Jacket

Whether you prefer the black or the blue, these bomber jackets are a must-have for the fall season. Highly in-style, the front and back embroidery, ribbed collar, and raglan sleeves with contrasting stripes and piping makes this feel like couture outerwear that’s a fraction of the price.





Shop these, and their full collection of apparel, hats and beanies on the Classy Brand website here