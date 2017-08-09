Cloak & Dagger is the Fashion Made For The Modern Girl With A Vintage Heart

Since 2009 Cloak and Dagger has been the hidden gem within the trendy East Village neighborhood – a cozy, peculiar store with retro inspired pineapple print lining its walls. With a somewhat 60s and 70s vibe, you’ll discover an array of brands from established to emerging, all delightfully curated together to emit a warm vintage feel.

Whether you’re a fashionista that’s playful or more refined, you’ll find a selection of unique throwbacks that include high-waisted pencil skirts, gauzy floral blouses, sleek cotton and wool belted dresses, versatile trenches, and understated rompers sure to suit your style.

We’ve highlighted our favorites from the vintage collection like the polo dress in an ultra-breezy material that exudes 70’s babe. Or, the beautifully handcrafted straw bags in Bordeaux and Marseille that will have you looking divine while strolling the market, partaking in picnics or spending weekends on the beach.

Vintage Polo Girl Dress

Vintage Straw Bags

Vintage Bear Coat

Upgrade your closet with one-of-a-kind outfits that give a modern edge to your thrifty persona. The vintage Gaston romper is not only on-trend, the sewn-in bloomers provide optimal comfort. For the casually cool, rock this with your favorite pair of sneakers or keep it sexy and sleek in highest heels. If you’re seeking a new Fall essential, try the vintage Misha suede mini skirt on for size! Not only will you melt with delight from the buttery soft suede material, the A-line shape is flattering on any figure. Truly a stellar piece for your lower half, it’ll look stunning with a tucked in button-up and knee-high boots.

Vintage Gaston Romper

Vintage Misha Suede Mini Skirt

334 East 9th StreetNew York, NY 10003212.673.0500