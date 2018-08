JOIN OR DIE! Attilan died screaming without its king. Now Black Bolt sets out for vengeance against the Kree – and leads the last of his people to their deaths. For the Kree have a weapon of their own…one that will teach the Silent King what it truly means to be voiceless. The massacre continues as Donny Cates and Ariel Olivetti bring the Inhumans to their lowest point in history.

Publisher: Marvel Comics

Available on: August 1, 2018