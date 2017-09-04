Corduroys Make A Major Comeback

Although we’re trying to savor every last bit of summer; basking in sunny weather wearing our favorite worn-in flip flops, lightweight t-shirts or tanks, the new fashion label The Chords & Co just got us pumped for the Fall season. Prepare to see a refreshed corduroy exclusive collection that’s just too good to not to talk about.

Find Old-fashioned corduroy fabrics re-modernized into stylish apparel from overalls and mini-skirts to trucker-style jackets, and boxy button-down shirts. They even have hoodies that exude a streetwear vibe.

With corduroy fashion on the rise for the upcoming season, get your closet ready to add these new, and fabulous items to your wardrobe.

Agnes Poppy Box Top

Comfortable and soft feeling, crafted in 15 wale corduroy fabric, not only is the red color incredibly eye-catching, this simple and clean box top paired with any cardigan or blazer might even be your new staple work outfit.

Lea Wide Leg Pants

Channeling the 90’s these high wasted wide leg pants pays ode to our favorite fashion era. Made in a rigid corduroy material, they offer a more contoured fit around the waist and bell out through the legs to a wider opening at the bottom. Whether you’ve completed the look with a cozy sweater, or a flannel shirt, the silhouette will give you a wonderful and quite classy drape effect.

POP Ecru Trucker Jacket

The ultimate corduroy jacket for women, its slim fit offers a classic look, and its versatility and design brings the best to your look, whether you’re going casual over the weekend or sophisticated during the workday.

SAY Coffee Brown Skirt

A revamped pencil skirt that creates the perfect everyday look, we love both the coffee color, narrow fit and comfy feel that makes this skirt a timeless essential you’ll enjoy year after year.

See and shop The Chords & Co full collection for both men and women here.