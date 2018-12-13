COS Releases a Cozy FW18 Collection

The fashion brand COS recently released its latest Fall/Winter 2018 arrivals just in time for the holidays, as well as the winter weather. The newest collection is made up of relaxed pieces’ in flattering silhouettes that can be worn to the office and while lounging at home with friends. The majority of the apparel arrives in warmer hues including rich grays, blues and tans.

Refresh your closet with wardrobe essentials in modern designs such as A line jumpers and wool knit dresses in delightful oatmeal and grey mélange color palettes. Another head-turning piece are the wide-leg tinsel culottes, made in a fuzzy-textured scuba-jersey with an elastic grosgrain waistband that are beyond cozy.

Men will also love their reinvented classics with updated tailoring, relaxed parkas, zip-up styles and bomber jackets crafted with minimal detailing, and in practical fabrics.

Click here to shop the full collection for men and women, and ensure you look your best this winter while braving the cold.