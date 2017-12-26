Cozy Slippers to Wear All Winter Long

It’s almost January which means snow days are on the rise, leaving the house for work before the sun rises, and dealing with the floors of your very own home, which are likely to be freezing. We figured it’s time to invest in a pair of new slippers.

Perfect not only for spending days stuck inside, whether you prefer a pair sturdy enough to walk the dog or take out the garbage, a classic and cozy style, or ones that are dainty and sock-like, our slippers below, for whatever you might need them for, will have you covered.