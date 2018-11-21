Daily Paper’s F/W 2018 Collection Brings Out Your Boldest YOU

Daily Paper has just released its Fall/Winter 2018 collection, following the fashion brands latest “Unite.” The new collection pays bold tribute to their ethos and message that champions individualism and aims to encourage teens and young adults to stand up and to stand out- expressing themselves and to be proud of their own identities.

Featuring men and women’s outerwear, sporty tracksuits, as well as essentials in vibrant colors and flattering silhouettes. A standout in the line are the array of puffer jackets that’s worth the investment as you’ll enjoy it for many cold seasons to come. To view and shop the full collection of men and women’s wear head over to Daily Paper’s website. You won’t be disappointed.