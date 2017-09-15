Diamond Supply Co. and Steve Aoki Team Up For Fashion Collaboration

The skateboarding and apparel company Diamond Supply Co. has joined forces with music producer Steve Aoki to launch a few exclusives to the brand’s 2017 fall/winter collection.

Featuring striking and unique tops that capture the essence of the music icon’s sound and style, the street-ready fashion line offers bold colors and two Japanese inspired graphics over various cuts; a super dope “souvenir shop” dragon with green and golden hues, and a red sun / diamond / stone skull combo — both of which have Aoki’s name and the Diamond logo designed in English or Japanese lettering.

The Aoki Tee in Black

The Aoki Skull Pullover Hoodie in White

Both affordable, and made with premium soft-cotton, the entire Steve Aoki x Diamond Supply Co. collection is available now at the brand’s flagship locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco, as well as on Diamond Supply Co.’s official web store.

Must-have looks are the fleece hoodie (pictured in white) and the dragon bomber jacket. Any of the tees will work as a staple for everyday wear — but, that eye-catching aqua will have the compliments pouring in!

Perfect for both the Aoki and Diamond obsessed, this collection is truly some next level official merchandise.

The Aoki Skull Long Sleeve in Black

The Aoki Skull Tee in Diamond Blue

Shop the collection here