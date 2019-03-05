Digital Brands LLC Launches Care Skincare

After a year of intensive research and development, Digital Brands LLC announced the official launch of Care Skincare. The brand was developed by a team of world-class experts who formulated five key highly effective multi-functional products that would address the skin’s most important needs in a straightforward, simple way using high-quality ingredients. A clean beauty brand, all formulas were developed using only safe, proven ingredients that are fragrance-free. Additionally, no products in the line are ever animal-tested. Care Skincare sells directly to consumers—avoiding retail markups and costs. These savings are passed along to the consumer in the brand’s pricing.

“After having spent many years leading product launches globally for Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., I came to the conclusion that what works in skincare is actually very simple,” said Care Skincare Co-Founder, Ricardo Quintero.“We felt we really owed it to the marketplace to launch a brand that offered a straightforward approach with quality product at a better price.”

The Care Skincare launch includes essential products designed to deliver outstanding results, with minimal daily effort. The collection is straightforward, clean and honest. The brand strives to be easy to understand, having stripped away any unnecessary jargon from its marketing. Packaging is simple, legible, functional, and always recyclable.

“Having tried out skincare regimens throughout my pregnancies, seasonal changes, and travels, I was very much in touch with the challenges of committing to products that weren’t flexible enough to fit my needs at different stages in my life,” said Care Skincare Co-Founder Pilar Quintero. “Care offers safe, highly effective products that work for all skin types. We knew it was possible to achieve that.”

All products in the Care Skincare line were developed by a team of world-class experts using high quality ingredients that strictly adhere to the brand’s clearly communicated standards for “Clean Beauty.” Everything offered from the brand is fragrance-free, alcohol-free, mineral oil-free, paraben-free, phthalates-free, and cruelty-free.

“The most important lesson I have learned in my 35 years of developing prestige skincare products is that it’s not just about a singular ingredient—it’s how each formula has been independently and expertly curated to work at its maximum potential,” said Debbie D’Aquino, Head of Product Innovation for Care Skincare. “The comfort and elegance of a skincare product is equally important to performance and safety. That’s why each Care product has also been designed to be extremely pleasurable to use. This way, you enjoy using them each and every day.”

The Care Skincare launch collection features five key products:

Soft Sweep Micellar Cleanser + Toner—This gentle, rinse-free formula cleanses effectively without stripping the skin. Its microscopic micelles act as dirt and oil magnets. Soft Sweep Micellar Cleanser + Toner is available in 8 oz. at a retail price of $24.

Deep Moisture Fix Hydrating Water Cream—This gel-cream moisturizer has a soothing texture. The hyaluronic acid in the cream absorbs deeply to provide multi-level hydration and support skin elasticity. The product was designed for use as a daily moisturizer and can be applied under or over make-up and as a quick rehydrating mask. Deep Moisture Fix Hydrating Water Cream is available in 1.7 oz. at a retail price of $35.

Tireless, Retinoid Night Serum—This transformative serum renews and repairs skin overnight. Granactive Retinoid™ provides unparalleled anti-aging benefits without irritation. The product was designed to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation for a visibly brighter, smoother complexion. Tireless, Retinoid Night Serum is offered in two sizes: 1 oz. at a retail price of $45, and 2 oz. at a retail price of $68.

Eye + Lip Nourishing Cream—Formulated to treat and repair the delicate area around the eyes and around the lips, this dense cream with a light-diffusing finish softens the look of fine lines and dark circles. It absorbs quickly and won’t drift into eyes or interfere with makeup. Eye + Lip Nourishing Cream is available in 0.5 oz. at a retail price of $30.

The Everything Multi-Level Moisturizer—This multi-functional formula nourishes, hydrates and repairs the skin and includes powerful antioxidants, turmeric and black tea ferment. Additionally, peptides provide the benefits of a serum in the comfort of a cream. The Everything Multi-Level Moisturizer is available in 1.7 oz. at a retail price of $40.

Care Skincare products are available exclusively at careskincare.com