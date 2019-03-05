Dueling Divas: Erika Jayne And Erika Girardi Launch Collections In Collaboration With ShoeDazzle

Fashion e-comm heavy hitter, ShoeDazzle, teams up with everyone’s favorite Housewife to launch two separate collections personifying her two iconic personalities. These collections were designed by Erika for the inner Jayne and Girardi begging to come out in all of us.

“Erika has been very hands-on with the design process to make sure the collections truly represent her style. We are excited for shoppers and fans to discover these styles and get their fashion inspiration from Erika Jayne, Erika Girardi, or both,” says ShoeDazzle President Traci Milholen Inglis.

The Erika Jayne ShoeDazzle Collection has designed 9 different styles in multiple colorways for the style-icon who turns heads when they walk into a room and makes the dance floor their stage. Erika Jayne designed each shoe, hand selected every colorway, and named each design. The Erika Jayne collection is for the fierce, exciting, electrifying glamazon ready to take on the town. Get the Erika Jayne look without the XXPEN$IVE price tag.

The Erika Girardi collection is designed by Erika Girardi for the power-player owning the boardroom, and for tasteful fashionistas showing off their personality through shoes. Be powerful, classy and bold in these 6 different styles in multiple colorways. Go from the office to happy hour feeling like a boss in this new collection.

