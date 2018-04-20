Emmy-winner Lena Waithe Gets Down & Dirty on ‘Questlove Supreme’ Podcast

The incomparable Lena Waithe drops a wealth of knowledge on this week’s episode of Questlove Supreme on Pandora. Questlove sits down with the Emmy-winner to talk about a ton of major topics ranging from her hustle growing up in Chicago, being proud to be the vessel as the first black woman to win for writing comedy and the pressure of support in the community versus constructive criticism to help move the needle forward.

“Even with my show, I don’t know what’s real. Because I don’t know if somebody is going to come out and go, ‘The Chi is just okay.’ Because then folks will be like, ‘Why are you hating on?’ If you don’t f with it, tell me why so I can improve it,” says Lena.

The podcast is now live and available to listen to on Pandora with episode 80 really get candid with Lena diving into her work style, her role in season 2 of Netflix’s Dear White People, being greenlit for an upcoming TBS series called, Twenties loosely based on her and the infamous, Thanksgiving Episode on, “Master of None” with Angela Bassett and guest stars like Kym Whitley.