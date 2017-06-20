Static Multimedia
Fashion & Lifestyle

Essential Sandals for this Summer

Kelly McGuire
Tue, Jun 20

Evonne Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff

Polished studs punctuate a velvety sandal with utilitarian edge, while wraparound ankle straps add a classic gladiator element.



Dariel Bow Sandal
Sam Edelman

Silver studs add subtle edge to a bow-topped sandal with a barely there heel.

The Skinny Crisscross Slide Sandal
Fitflop

Crisscrossed leather straps define a minimalist slide sandal set on a pressure-diffusing, super-cushioned Microwobbleboard™ footbed and slip-resistant rubber sole.

‘Yoga Sling – Ella’ Sandal
Sanuk

A plush, padded sandal sports a knit ankle strap for a comfy stay-put fit.

Rola Sandal
Fitflop

Relax in style with a comfy sandal featuring a low wedge platform and thong silhouette.


