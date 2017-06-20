Essential Sandals for this Summer

Evonne Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Polished studs punctuate a velvety sandal with utilitarian edge, while wraparound ankle straps add a classic gladiator element.
Dariel Bow Sandal
Sam Edelman
Silver studs add subtle edge to a bow-topped sandal with a barely there heel.
The Skinny Crisscross Slide Sandal
Fitflop
Crisscrossed leather straps define a minimalist slide sandal set on a pressure-diffusing, super-cushioned Microwobbleboard™ footbed and slip-resistant rubber sole.
‘Yoga Sling – Ella’ Sandal
Sanuk
A plush, padded sandal sports a knit ankle strap for a comfy stay-put fit.
Rola Sandal
Fitflop
Relax in style with a comfy sandal featuring a low wedge platform and thong silhouette.