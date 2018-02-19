Etsy Spotlight: Dazzling Décor by WiseCrackinMosaics

Mosaic art adds character and a bold touch to a space’s design. Both functional and innovative, their color harmony and balance can completely refresh your home or garden with some marvelously unique flair.

For the best of these dazzling décor creations WiseCrackinMosaics is just what you need. From custom made house numbers, letters/initials, crosses, peace signs, picture frames, personalized name signs, hearts, coasters, mirrors and more, they will without a doubt offer a stunning visual interest to your space.

Inspired by a broken mirror near 18 years ago, founder Tina Ruppert has cultivated a talent, and her crafting process using materials like hand-cut glass, beads, stones and gems to bring her creative ideas to life.

“I saw something similar on HGTV and was hooked! From there, it just snowballed. In the beginning, I made baby signs for my friends with the newborn’s name on it and seemed to improve and have more ideas with each one. I’ve also covered almost every table top in my house, every vase, every candleholder, every mirror and every picture frame with mosaics. Then I seemed to have found my ‘niche’ in my Etsy shop when the interest in my mosaiced house numbers took off!”

Operating out of her studio in Atlanta, Georgia, since 2010 her mosaic creations of beautiful colors and interesting patterns provide the ideal décor that transcends tranquility and calmness.

Visit WiseCrackinMosaics on Etsy and get inspired to rejuvenate your home.