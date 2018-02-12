Etsy Spotlight: FabFunky Home Décor

The UK-based artist, designer and FabFunky creator, Kelly Stevens-McLaughlan blends her love of the absurd and whimsical imagination with her passion for animals, nature and collecting old books. Since joining Etsy in 2016 people from all over the globe have added her creative décor to their home.

I like to work in great detail and include elements that will never be seen, but I know that they are there hidden away there! Occasionally some of my guys have things under their hats or in their pockets and I enjoying working with secret layers of nick-nacks and keepsakes that belong only in the 2D world of the design I am creating.”

Whether you’re dying to show off your love of color or your corky personality, fill your home with eye popping designs and brilliant patterns by FanFunky Home Décor. Offering a delightful collection of pillows, cushions, lampshades and plates they’re just as unique as you!

Literary fans will also dig the selection of Antiquarian Book Prints available. Original illustrations, printed onto the real pages of antique British dictionaries and journals of colorful vintage characters, magical creatures, and whimsical Victorian engravings – each made to be unique and sure to enhance your home décor.

