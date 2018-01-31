Fashionable Travel Bags for Every Commuter

We all commute: to school, to work, to the store, on vacation. But why bring along bags and luggage that aren’t attractive or modern, or worse yet, won’t hold up? Know you’re good to go this winter during any of your commutes with these top travel accessories.

The Wunderkind Backpack by Bago

Your new trusted sidekick, this backpack is perfect for travel, business, and school. Store your laptop, books, clothes, camping gear and everything in between. The outer zipped pocket also stores your phone, wallet and pens, keeping them nice and organized. And, your shoulders will appreciate its adjustable straps- One multifunctional bag, that’s functional, and stylish in design.





Weekend Bag by Baggu

This roomy canvas bag is sized perfectly for a weekend trip, and also fits into an overhead bin. The detachable interior zip pouch is also a sweet bonus to easily keep toiletries nice and organized for your days away.





Mini Metro Messenger Bag by Chrome Industries

A smaller version of their original, iconic messenger bag, it’s built for the city commuter and scaled for everyday use. To maximize durability and weather proofness, the inside liner is made with 18oz truck tarpaulin and the exterior is made with abrasion-resistant military-grade nylon. Ideal for the commuter that braves all seasons.





Classic Tote by Knoll

A sturdy, full-size wool felt tote with leather accents that ensures all your belongings are organized for work and play. Ideal for carrying paperwork, tablets, iPads and even your laptop from meeting to meeting.





Team Issue Sackpack by Adidas

A lightweight, easy sackpack that’s ideal for the commuter that also hits the gym. The perfect size to keep a change of clothes, your running sneaks, and the two mesh exterior pockets keep your iPod and keys close at bay.