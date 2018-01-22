FATIK – For All That I know Opening Reception & Party

Join us Thursday, 1/25 from 6:00-10:00pm to celebrate the opening of New York native Fatik’s first solo photo exhibition with Special Guest DJ Takaya Nagase

ABOUT THE EXHIBIT

Captured in B&W photos, FATIK highlights candid moments of New York’s characters and experiences that evokes the deep human connection between all of us.

On Friday 1/26, kick-off the weekend at our collective space as we continue the festivities. Swing by from 7-10pm, meet Fatik – photographer, DJ, and owner of record shop Secondhand Records NYC with Special Guest DJ Elbin Reyes

Then, get ready to dance all night with Fatik on the decks at Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge from 10PM-close.

3RD ETHOS Gallery

154 Knickerbocker Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Rose Gold Cocktail Lounge

96 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

Click here for more info.