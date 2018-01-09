First Look: “Mass Effect: Discovery” Graphic Novel

A young Turian military recruit goes undercover in order to infiltrate the mysterious Andromeda Initiative–and ultimately retrieve a scientist who’s made a potentially devastating discovery. Tying in to BioWare’s sci-fi video game Mass Effect: Andromeda, this is the next essential chapter of the Mass Effect comics series! Collects Mass Effect: Discovery #1-#4.
“As a Mass Effect fan, I’m thrilled about this story angle because it’s ripe with potential to capitalize on everything that makes the Mass Effect universe fascinating.” -Hulking Reviewer
By: Jeremy Barlow, Mac Walters, John Dombrow, Gabriel Guzman, Michael Atiyeh
Type: Graphic Novels
Genres: Action-Adventure, Science-Fiction, Video Games
Publisher: Dark Horse
Pub. Date: January 17, 2018
For ages: 14+
Details: Full color, 104 pages; TPB, 7” x 10”