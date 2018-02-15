First Look: Tomb Raider Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Lara Croft is trying to piece her ordinary life back together after her ordeal in the Lost Kingdom of Yamatai. The other survivors of the Endurance are experiencing horrific visions as they try to put what happened behind them. Follow Lara’s story after the 2013 Tomb Raider game as she embarks on a new globetrotting adventure, discovering a dangerous organization that’s threatening her friends. Can she figure out whats going on in time to save a life?

This deluxe hardcover collects issues #1-#18 of the 2014 Dark Horse Tomb Raider series, and the never-before-collected prequel story Tomb Raider: the Beginning.







By: Gail Simone, RhianPratchett, Nicolas Daniel Selma, Derlis Santacruz, Andrea Mutti, Juan Gedeon, Andy Owens, Pierluigi Baldassini, Michael Atiyeh, Dan Scott

Type: Graphic Novels

Genres: Action-Adventure, Video Games

Publisher: Dark Horse

Pub. Date: February 28, 2018

Ages: 14+