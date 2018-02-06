First Look: Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia–The Secret History of Trollkind

From Guillermo del Toro and DreamWorks Animation comes a graphic novel with further adventures for teenage Jim Lake, Jr., and the trolls from Netflixs Emmy Award-winning original series, Trollhunters!

The secrets of the trolls and great troll warriors of the past are crucial tools for the new Trollhunter, and the time has come for Jim to appreciate the battles of Kanjigar the Courageous, who through his own struggles, triumphs, and failures lead the trolls after the Battle of Killahead Bridge through unknown territory, across oceans and continents, and past fearsome foes! With his friends by his side, Jim continues the fight against the Gumm-Gumms and their allies!

* Co-written by Netflix Trollhunters series writer and Executive Producer, Mark Guggenheim and How to Train Your Dragon comics writer, Richard Hamilton!

* Based on Guillermo del Toro’s Emmy Award-winning series!

By: Marc Guggenheim, Richard A. Hamilton, Timothy Green, Wes Dzioba, Bill Sienkiewicz

Type: Graphic Novels

Genres: Action-Adventure, Fantasy

Publisher: Dark Horse

Publication Date: February 14, 2018

For Ages: 8+