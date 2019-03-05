Five Statement Pants for Spring 2019

After rounding up footwear and upcoming trends to elevate your Spring 2019 wardrobe, let’s take a look at statement pants that are perfect for the coming season.

Elevating traditional styles of dress to the next level, these bottoms offer a splash of color, unique detailing and striking cuts. Combing through emerging and established brands that delivering the latest in fashion, we have put together a selection of five statement pants perfect for upgrading your Spring 2019 outfit.

From pants, trousers and jeans, they all command attention and will help you stand out from the rest!

Terrace Floral Pants by Maeve

You’ll feel like a Greek goddess in these stunning wide-leg pants designed in warm violet and purple hues. Delicately crafted in lightweight materials they’ll look wonderful with any solid color top.

High-Waisted Denim Pants by Billabong



With the high-rise waist and slightly relaxed fit, these cropped jeans will bring out your inner 80’s spirit. For a full look, inspired by the era wear with a boxy cropped top and lots of neon accessories!

Cargo Jogger Pants by Sanctuary



Offering a relaxed fit these are effortlessly cool and utterly stylish. After wearing them out you’ll want to own them in both the olive and black colors. For a dressier look wear with heels or keep it more casual with your favorite pair of sneaks.

Fringe Striped Pants by Zara



Whether you wear these for work or play, the elastic waist offers optimal comfort without forgoing style. Crafted in a light weight cotton that’s perfect for warm weather, the asymmetrical design and bottom fringe makes these a great addition to your closet.

Leopard Kismet Pant by LNA



Perfect to bring out your inner spiritual animal, cropped pants never looked so good designed in a vibrant leopard print. Wear with heels and a top in a bright color like magenta or turquoise for a delightful spring look.