Get First Glimpse at Adidas Originals’ Bold and Bright S/S 2018 Adicolor Collection

Get out of the cold-weathered funk and take a peek at Adidas’s new Adicolor Collection. Classic pieces in vibrant colors to warm you up from the snow.

Adidas is infusing the New Year with a full palette of color thanks to the bold lookbook for its Spring/Summer 2018 adicolor series collection.

The sportswear-tinged lineup is a bona fide explosion of colors, fierce hues of red and plum, bright shades of yellow, green and baby blue, reproduced on graphic tees, hoodies, sweatshirts, track pants, sneakers and lightweight jackets. The elements presented are exclusively sporty, fresh and youthful.

The must haves? a retro-style, purple sweatshirt and of course, those must-cop tear-away track pants in baby blue.

Stay tuned for further info to drop here