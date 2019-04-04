Get ready for KARA’s Annual Sample Sale

The New York-based handbag company KARA recently announced details about its annual sample sale that includes up to 70% off must-have bags both online, and in their store on Bowery Street. Not bad at all for the minimal brand’s designer purses, some which can cost over $500 or $600.

Not only is it the perfect time to refresh your closet with new warm weather items that include a new-season bag, KARA has plenty of styles to choose from, with a heavy discount you can pick up more than just one! With prices ranging between $30 to $350 USD, shop everything from fringe pouches, and straw and leather backpacks, to satchels and waist bags.

The five-day sale runs online and instore from April 3rd to April 7th. Click here to visit their web store and start shopping!

Local New Yorkers can stop by the space from 11am to 7pm daily (with a 9am start time on Thursday and Friday). The KARA sample sale is located on 168 Bowery, New York, NY 10012