Give the Gift of Art This Holiday Season

With the holiday season approaching, the timeless tradition of gift-giving is also creeping upon us which can be tricky to select the perfect present for your receiver. Whether it’s for your mom, dad, brother, sister, partner, friend or colleague, coming up with the ideal gift is never easy.

Thankfully this year Fat Free Art, a sensational street-art gallery nestled in NYC’s lower east side, has saved us the stress that comes with holiday shopping.

Most exhibits that feature local and international talent can be quite costly. However, this downtown hidden gem has curated a collection of remarkable and affordable original hand- embellished New York maps that’s guaranteed to impress all your recipients. Their inventory of modern artwork that’s available for purchase is spectacular!

Fat Free Art’s array of vintage New York City maps are beautifully hand-customized by some of the best street-artists in the country. Created in different mediums such as spray paint and collage, no two maps are alike making them a truly unique gift.

This holiday season take a break from dealing with massive retailers, traffic, and crowds. Surprise your loved ones with a thoughtful and creative gift that they can enjoy for years to come.

See the full collection of NYC Maps here | Inquiries: jon@fatfreeart.com | website

Fat Free Art

102 Allen Street

New York, NY 10002