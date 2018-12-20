Golf Wang Launch’s New 2018 Winter Collection

The clothing company Golf Wang, started by rapper and music video director Tyler Gregory Okonma, better known by his stage name Tyler, the Creator has launched a 2018 winter collection. And, it’s packed with vibrant and stylish pieces.

Whether you’re searching for everyday or special occasion menswear, there’s a hefty selection of sweaters, shirts, cardigans and pants to choose from, all crafted in rich colors and relaxed fits. Along with their three signature designs, “Karaoke,” “Trace” and “Squirrel” on Gold branded tees, new must-have items include the “Gelato” jacquard-knit sweater vest, the “Garden” puffy jacket in three stylish floral patterns, and a playful “Child of Golf” hoodie.

You’ll also find plenty of accessories to complement the wearables that include beanies, bucket hats, branded socks and silk scarves. They even have a Golf-branded caution tape.



