Halloween-Inspired Fashion That Isn’t Quite A Costume

Halloween is cool and all- but, you aren’t about to roll up into work or class sporting a unicorn onesie. So, if you want to look festive, but not go totally over the top, rock these low-key Halloween-inspired looks.

Jack O’ Lan-Turnt Dress

Show your spirit for Halloween in this pretty-little-pumpkin-dress by Dollskill. The oversized fit is delightfully comfy and you can complete the look with leggings and a leather jacket to be the hottest pumpkin in the patch.





Flame Skirt

Not only is Halloween a great occasion to shop at Hot Topic, you’ll be looking smokin’ hot in this skirt designed with a fiery hot flame border. Complete the look with a pair of fishnets, boots and your favorite top for a fully smokin’ look.





Book of Spells Backpack

This totally cool witchy backpack from Killstar is made with vegan leather and will surely show-off your magical abilities. A great find for all the witches, wizards and goths, it’s an essential for attending school at Hogwarts.





Queen of the Night Velvet Jumpsuit

Whether you want to be the queen on Halloween, or any other night of the year, Nasty Gal will have you looking stunning in this seductive velvet jumpsuit that;s made to make you feel like the royalty you are. It features a gorgeous plunging V-neckline and criss-cross back, and the wide-leg silhouette offers elegant movement.





Cat Eye Fame Jogger

If you finally decided to toss out the cat ears headband you bought from college that became an annual Halloween get-up, try these joggers on for size instead. Made by Wildfox, whom are known for putting playful spins on apparel, these skinny-fit pants have a cat eyes design on your best asset. Made to feel so comfy, you’ll want to live in them.



