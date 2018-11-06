HAVEN and Kostas Seremetis Launch New Collab

Adding to its expansive garment offerings and cool fashion collaborations, HAVEN recently launched a graphic-heavy Fall/Winter 2018 capsule collaboration that’s inspired by Greek mythology and 80’s cartoons with the American painter, sculptor and filmmaker Kostas Seremetis.

Guided by a passion for Greek mythology, comics, and animation cartoons, as well as graffiti from the ‘80s, Seremetis has used these themes to collaborate and design a stylish new collection with HAVEN.

The capsule features bold black and white illustrations displayed throughout two coach jackets, pullover hooded sweatshirt.

Additionally, the line offers some pretty sweet lifestyle goods such as a special incense made by KUUMBA International, and porcelain pieces crafted in Japan by glassware experts, Hasami Ceramics.

Click here to shop all the items from the collab featured on the HAVEN web store.