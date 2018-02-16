Hello Kitty x ASOS Unveil New 2018 Collaboration

Last season the Hello Kitty x ASOS collaboration was undoubtedly cute, but both brands have elevated their look for 2018 with another fabulous collection.

This 15-piece line encompasses apparel and accessories, with everything from fun bows, and darling graphics on T-shirts, funnel neck sweaters, a beautiful sequence dress, fuzzy slippers and pajama sets. There is also a selection of Hello Kitty-themed jewelry to choose from as well as oversized, novelty phone cases that would make the perfect gift for any Hello Kitty lovers in your life.

