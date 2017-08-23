Hip-Hop Artist Ace Tee Launches Capsule Collection With H&M

From cargo pants to concert tees, 90s fashion was the grungy counter-culture to the flashy and over-the-top ’80s that continues to relive in many of today’s modern fashion trends. Launching September 7th online, H&M gives you even more reason to pay homage to the era, with a dope new collaboration designed by hip-hop artist Ace Tee.

The Ace Tee x HM Capsule Collection is filled with street-style must-haves that’re femininely-cool and refreshingly edgy. Inspired by her personal style, the line includes band t-shirts, track pants, fitted tops, short kimonos, all in playful and eye-catching colors like bright orange and vibrant yellow.

You’ll also love her laid back looks featured in camo print. Leggings and sports tops so comfy, you’ll never want to take them off! Perfect for weekend hangs and a trendy way to add flair when rocking your assortment of accessories and scarves.

Visit H&M for more details and to shop the line September 7th 2017.