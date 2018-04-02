HLZBLZ’s Drops A Badass “NO HARD FEELINGS” Capsule Collection

The streetwear label HLZBLZ has released a new capsule collection titled “NO HARD FEELINGS,” and it’s bold and badass as ever.

Inspired by our inner teenage rebel, the pieces are nostalgic of the ’90s grunge era and will totally exude your carefree side. Crafted in a color palette of pale pink, red, black and white, key pieces from the line include the “Whatever” long-sleeved, emblazoned with the recurring rose motif seen throughout the collection, as well as the bold black long-sleeved with graphic prints.

The statement garments are instantly streetwear ready, and can be paired with edgy accessories to achieve the ultimate grunge look. The lookbook shows off the pieces with attitude, styled with waist-cinching belts, printed trousers, Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers as well as metal hardware jewerly.

Now available online, check out the full NO HARD FEELINGS collection.