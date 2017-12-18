H&M and G-Eazy Partner with New Men’s Clothes Line: G-EAZY x H&M

H&M is proud to announce G-Eazy x H&M, an exclusive collection of this season’s latest essentials selected by one of hip hop’s sharpest stars. Multi-platinum recording artist and producer G-Eazy, who releases his new album The Beautiful & Damned worldwide today, has worked creatively with H&M to develop this collection that defines his on-point style. The G-Eazy x H&M collection drops on March 1st at H&M stores worldwide, as well as online.

“My style is like my signature and part of my creativity, it’s my way of expressing myself as an artist. I’m so proud of the G-Eazy x H&M collection and I’m excited to share it with the world,” says G-Eazy.

“G-Eazy is such a cool guy, he defines the menswear moment right now and it’s been a real pleasure to work with him on these sharp pieces. We love his unique take on streetwear with tailoring, and his love of checks and vivid color. We look forward to revealing more about the collection with all of our fans.” says Andreas Löwenstam, H&M’s men’s head of design.