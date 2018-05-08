Fashion & Lifestyle

H&M at the MET Gala: Custom Gowns for Fashion’s Biggest Night

Kelly McGuire
Tue, May 8

H&M designed custom looks for Lili Reinhart, Olivia Munn, Alek Wek, Kiersey Clemons, Jasmine Sanders and Luka Sabbat for the 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit.

Ethereal glamour and serene creation are the themes for H&M’s one-of-a-kind looks, created just for this year’s Met Gala in New York. The looks, designed by H&M’s in-house team, are inspired by this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, exploring the relationship between fashion and masterworks of religious art. To dress its guests, H&M’s design team evolved each look with the wearer and theme in mind, using techniques such as draping, beading and embellishment, in glistening metallic shades.

“Designing these H&M looks for this year’s Met Gala has been an honor. Each look has been entirely custom-made, focusing on rich detail and a modern take on red carpet glamour. We wanted each of our guests to feel both serene and effortless,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

You may also like

Advertisement