H&M at the MET Gala: Custom Gowns for Fashion’s Biggest Night

Ethereal glamour and serene creation are the themes for H&M’s one-of-a-kind looks, created just for this year’s Met Gala in New York. The looks, designed by H&M’s in-house team, are inspired by this year’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”, exploring the relationship between fashion and masterworks of religious art. To dress its guests, H&M’s design team evolved each look with the wearer and theme in mind, using techniques such as draping, beading and embellishment, in glistening metallic shades.

“Designing these H&M looks for this year’s Met Gala has been an honor. Each look has been entirely custom-made, focusing on rich detail and a modern take on red carpet glamour. We wanted each of our guests to feel both serene and effortless,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.