H&M Debuts Latest Campaign with The Weeknd

Today H&M released images of their latest collaboration with The Weeknd, an 18-piece collection of fall essentials. Sweatshirts, jackets, and t-shirts emblazoned with graphics and The Weeknd’s ‘XO’ logo are the perfect accent pieces for the coming season.

Once again I’ve selected my favorite pieces from H&M’s collection, and because we’re moving into Fall I’ve put the focus on sweats and hoodies. I was so happy with the first collection, I wanted to put my stamp on the pieces even more. We’ve been much more playful with the logos and graphics on many of the pieces, and I love the sense of identity that runs through the collection. This collection is the same as with everything that I do – it’s about the right detail, and a total feeling of authenticity.” says The Weeknd.

The collection is available at hm.com and in stores from September 28th.