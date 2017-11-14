H&M Debuts Latest Exclusive Black Friday Collection

H & M, Hennes & Mauritz ltd., reveals the latest Black Friday collection for ladies, men’s, and kids launching on November 24th in stores and online at hm.com for a limited time. The trendy collection comes in shades of black with pops of color, just in time for the year’s biggest shopping event!

Ladies will look classic in a ruffled off-the-shoulder top or a short sleeve metallized blouse, perfect for the holiday season. Floral printed dresses can be worn during the day, or dressed up with a leather jacket and heels for the perfect transition into the evening. Cozy up with knits in grey, cream, or mint for a casual everyday look.

For men, long sleeve striped tees can be paired with shawl collar sweaters for a casual vibe, or a slim fit blazer with a contrast collar with a houndstooth overcoat provides a dapper look for upcoming holiday festivities.

Adorable knits and sparkly separates will be all the rage for kids this season. Girls will love black and grey tulle dresses and skirts with fun sparkles, while boys will look handsome in a tuxedo shirt with bowtie combo or a festive flannel shirt.

In addition to H&M’s exclusive Black Friday collection, there will be special deals in store and online beginning November 14th with up to 70% off select items, culminating with 30% off site wide for Cyber Monday through November 28th with additional deals in store.

To show appreciation for all H&M employees, H&M stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, allowing their teams to enjoy time with family and friends. Check HM.com for store locations and specific hours.