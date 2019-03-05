H&M Launches H&M Studio SS19

Today, H&M unveils the campaign for the H&M Studio SS19 collection, “The Glam Explorer”, styled by Géraldine Saglio and photographed by Lachlan Bailey against the dramatic backdrop of Arizona. Inspired by a glamorous adventurer, the campaign sets the tone for H&M’s decision to swap the Paris Fashion Week catwalk for the Sedona, Arizona desert, where the SS19 collection will debut in an immersive theater format. The unique storyline can be followed on #HMStudio and the collection will be available to purchase beginning on March 21st on hm.com and in select H&M stores.

“The H&M Studio SS19 collection caters to a glamorous, adventurous spirit: we’re designing for a woman who doesn’t want to limit herself. She might be going to a party one evening in a sequined skirt, but the next morning she’s up early to go to yoga in her metallic-stripe leggings – so we’re thrilled to be able to present the collection in Sedona, Arizona, channelling the glamorous explorer spirit that infuses the clothes.”

Pernilla Wohlfahrt , Design Director H&M

“Working on SS19 with the H&M Studio team has been a very satisfying project for me. We wanted to capture the mix of high glamour and nature in its wildest form, inspired by the famous 1975 French movie, Le Sauvage, with Catherine Deneuve as a runaway bride on a tropical island. The combination of high glamour and more utilitarian pieces feels very ‘me’ – I like to dress in this way and I hope other women will too.”

Géraldine Saglio, stylist and creative consultant

Taking a free-spirited glam explorer as its muse, the SS19 collection offers a versatile mix of thrilling, statement pieces with low-key, utility-led separates. With moodboard references that include the vibrantly-hued mineral ponds of Utah, the collection’s key pieces comprise of a rainbow-hued printed dress, a decadent sequin-splattered skirt, and a structured utility jacket – all of which spell effortless glamour.