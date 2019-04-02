H&M New Concious Collection Blends Fashion with Sustainability

As environmental issues continue to be critical, fashion brands are adopting more viable production processes that now includes one of the world’s most prominent fashion brands. Although H&M has launched a number of environmentally friendly initiatives over the years, including an eco-friendly denim collection in Spring 2018. This year, as part of its sustainability efforts, they will release a new Conscious Exclusive line using three new fabrics for the first time ever; Pinatex, Orange Fiber and BLOOM Foam.

According to H&M’s press release, the new collection will bridge the gap between glamour and innovation with designs and colors honoring the importance of nature to our wellbeing. Plant-based materials were crafted into highly stylish and high performance pieces with flowy silhouettes and delightful hues of lavender, sand, aqua blue, petrol blue, and coral pink along with black, gold and silver.

From the campaign imagery alone, that star models Imaan Hammam, Oumie Jammeh and Alanna Arrington in a lush garden, we can’t wait to shop statement essentials like the Azurite pants, Cross Blazer and Kunzite shirt which can worn for work or play. Along with those, the tunic, opal and Morganite dresses are perfect to style up or down once the warm weather is in full bloom.

Don’t forget to mark April 11th on your calendars to view and shop the full collection that will be available on hm.com as well as select stores worldwide.