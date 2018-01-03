H&M Unveils Latest Sustainably-Led Sport Collection

H&M has announced that their latest sport collection is made solely from sustainable materials, blending fashionable design with highly functional details. Inspired by nature and strong women, the collection will be available in select stores and online at hm.com starting January 4th.

The activewear collection includes a versatile range of tights, sports bras, hoodies and tops for training, running and yoga. There is an emphasis on nature and sustainability, through the prints and the color palette of green, black and beige, but also the predominant use of recycled polyester and elastane. The garments have functional details such as being quick-dry and seamless for maximum comfort, plus built-in support and ventilation.

This collection also characterizes H&M’s continued commitment to sustainability and is just one of the several steps H&M is making towards their overall goal of becoming 100% circular. Ultimately, H&M wants to create a closed loop for textiles in which unwanted clothes can be reused or recycled into new treasures, with the ultimate goal that by 2030 all of the products that H&M sells will be made of more sustainable or recycled materials.

Ranging in price from $9.99-$49.99, the collection boasts fresh designs, figure-flattering silhouettes and fashion-forward contrast paneling. The result is a truly modern activewear collection that reflects the importance of conscious fashion today.