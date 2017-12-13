Holiday Gift Guide for the Super Stylish

The holidays are in full swing, which means time is running out to pick those last minute gifts for those hard-to-buy-for people in your life. Whether it’s a cute carry-on for your friend that’s always on the go, or an accent wallet, a sleek smartwatch….. We’ve rounded up some thoughtful picks for the fashionable friends in your life that also won’t break your bank account.

Silver Street Let’s Do Lunch Card Holder by Kate Spade

This compact card holder packs a sophisticated punch. For the $20 price, it’s the perfect gift for a bestie that she’ll use every day. Whether she’s making plans for a business lunch with a new client or catching up with a friend her cards will be organized and easily accessible.





Faux Fur Scarf by Urban Outfitters

A wonderful gift for the friend that loves to go all-out glam. This luxurious faux fur scarf is a cozy and stylish accompaniment to all her outerwear. It even has a notched pull-through for chic bundling on chilly days.





Pastillo Watch by Swatch

For any friend that thrives in the hustle and bustle of the city, they’ll appreciate this pretty polka dot watch. Made with a gold-colored mirror-effect dial that accents lovely-n-light hues. It’s a gift she’ll be grateful for whenever she’s running late.





Tie One On Bracelet by Roxanne Assoulin

If you’re looking for something low-key sentimental, I’m into these bracelets with simple messages that remind that special person in your life to “Make Waves” or simply that they are loved.





Darlene Fannypack by Pamela V

Being hands free never felt so stylish! For the girl on-the-go that also likes to make a statement, she’ll love the turquoise stone accent design. Made with durable leather, she’ll enjoy this fashionable fanny for seasons to come.