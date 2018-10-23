How to Dress in the Halloween Spirit

There are many things to love about Halloween; lots of candy, the ghoulish decorations all over the place, and all of your favorite foods and beverages that taste like pumpkin. However, the one thing that most people really love about the holiday is the chance to dress up in costume, whether it’s only for a few hours, or many different days.

But what happens for fans of the holiday that don’t really enjoy dressing up as their favorite superhero or movie star?

Luckily, there are a lot of ways to celebrate Halloween without dressing up in costume or caking your face in costume makeup to be in the spooky spirit of things. See below our selection of apparel and accessories that will put you in the Halloween mood, but are not costumes.

Zombie Girl Stitch Leggings

These high-waisted leggings with a stitch pattern are stylish, and sure to show your love for the undead. Perfect for wearing to any Halloween party, you’ll also enjoy them long after the holiday is over.





Wonka Knit-Sweater

Tap into your inner Freddy Krueger. This distressed knit sweater features a contrasting purple and black design that will also channel your 90’s grunge style. Perfect to throw on with your favorite jeans and sneaks.





Skull Collection Necklace

Scare wear never looked so good, especially when sporting this chunky skull necklace. Not only are skulls always on-trend, this cool accessory is a wonderful way to get into the Halloween spirit.





So Fierce Leopard Dress

Tarzan and Jane takes on a whole look when wearing this sexy leopard print dress. Complete the look with a leather jacket and boots for a Halloween-inspired outfit that brings out your wild side.





Teddy Faux Fur Vest

Betsey Johnson’s ultra-cozy bear vest is an eye catching piece to add to your fall wardrobe. Spice up your jeans and sweater look especially on those chilly evenings and create a winning combination.





Stomp-Hi Boots

Strut your stuff into every Halloween soiree in these orange platforms, and make a statement in these bad ass platform boots made in vegan patent leather. The black contrast is incredibly stylish, and you’ll find yourself reaching for them each time you head out-n-about with friends.





Spiderweb Pagoda Umbrella

A basic umbrella just won’t do it for the spooky holiday. And, Sourpuss’s spiderweb umbrella is both a functional and kooky accessory that’s sure to keep you dry, should it be rainy weather when you’re out celebrating.